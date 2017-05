Le Pen or Macron? French vote for president after roller-coaster campaign French voters headed to the polls Sunday for the final act in one of the most tumultuous presidential election campaigns in the country's history.

Macron's campaign was victim of 'massive and coordinated' hack French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron has been the victim of a "massive and coordinated hacking operation," his campaign team said, slamming the attack as a last-ditch attempt to undermine him before Sunday's election.

The beginner's guide to the French elections France is about to pick a new president. C'est bien, you say, but you're still recovering from the tectonic shifts of 2016. (Brexit! Trump!) You really should pay attention, though. One of Europe's most important countries will end up being run either by a far-right leader, Marine Le Pen, or someone who's never held elected […]

Obama weighs in on French election Former President Barack Obama endorsed French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron in a recorded message to the French people.

'SNL' asks 'Where in the World is Kellyanne Conway?' Move over Carmen Sandiego. "Saturday Night Live" is looking for Kellyanne Conway.

Smerconish: Stephen Colbert crossed a line CNN's Michael Smerconish says that Stephen Colbert and progressives are going low, something they criticized President Trump for during the 2016 election.

FCC is reviewing Colbert's Trump jokes No, the government is not trying to muzzle one of the most famous comedians in America because he made a vulgar joke about President Trump. Colbert is not being censored.

A firing offense? A former prosecutor, a legal analyst and a stand-up comic weigh in Late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert is the target of an online campaign aimed at getting him fired over jokes he made about President Donald Trump this week; he is also the subject of a complaint review by the Federal Communications Commission. Three CNN commentators weigh in on what they think should happen next: