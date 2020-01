President Trump ordered the attack that killed the commander of the Revolutionary Guard's Quds Force, the Pentagon says A number of people were wounded early Friday in Baghdad when three Katyusha rockets hit Baghdad International Airport, the Iraqi military said in a statement.

Iranian official tweets response to airstrike Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted that the US airstrike that killed Qasem Soleimani, the commander of Iran's Quds Forces, is a "dangerous and foolish escalation."

Strike starkly divides US lawmakers The US airstrike that killed Iran Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani generated starkly different reactions along party lines Thursday night, with Republicans heaping praise on President Donald Trump and Democrats expressing concerns about the legality and consequences of the attack.

Damon: Killing of Iranian commander 'uncharted territory' CNN's Arwa Damon says that the killing of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of Iran's Quds Force, and a senior official in Iraq's paramilitary forces in a US airstrike at the Baghdad International Airport places the US in uncharted territory.

Oil prices jump after Iran military leader killed in US strike Oil prices pulled higher Friday morning after a top Iranian general was killed in a US airstrike at Baghdad's airport ordered by President Donald Trump.

Opinion: The killing of Iran's General Soleimani is hugely significant The significance of Thursday's US strike against Qasem Soleimani cannot be overstated because he ran Iran's military operations across the Middle East.

Fareed Zakaria: Iranians will respond in some way • US official: Baghdad strike was a "target of opportunity" • Analysis: It's important to remember the role Soleimani played in the fight against ISIS

