President explodes as book quotes his ex-adviser Bannon saying a Trump Jr. meeting was 'treasonous' President Donald Trump excoriated his former chief strategist Steve Bannon in a statement Wednesday, claiming that Bannon "lost his mind" after being pushed out from the White House.

Read Trump's complete statement about Bannon The White House on Wednesday released a 266-word statement from President Donald Trump slamming former chief strategist Steve Bannon after excerpts adapted from a new book quoted Bannon as calling the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting "treasonous." Read Trump's statement:

Bannon: 2016 Trump Tower meeting was 'treasonous' Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon called the 2016 Trump Tower meeting between Trump campaign officials and a Russian lawyer purportedly offering damaging information about Hillary Clinton "treasonous," according to a new book obtained by The Guardian.

Analysis: Bannon is 100% right about Russia and Trump campaign In a new book detailing the wild first year of Donald Trump's presidency, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is quoted blasting top operatives in the 2016 campaign for their naivete and idiocy in their dealings with the Russians.

Trump lawyers talked with special counsel team President Donald Trump's legal team held talks with the members of special counsel Robert Mueller's team a few days before Christmas, a source briefed on the matter told CNN.

Toobin: Bannon had a real 'axe to grind' CNN's Jerffrey Toobin and David Chalian discuss the implications of Steve Bannon calling the Trump Tower Russia meeting "treasonous."