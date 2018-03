Former Bush official says Trump has set himself up for war on three fronts: political, economic and military A high-ranking official from former President George W. Bush's State Department shared a dire assessment of the current geopolitical state of affairs, calling it "the most perilous moment in modern American history."

Analysis: This White House just keeps not telling the truth Seven days before national security adviser H.R. McMaster "resigned," President Donald Trump insisted that reports that McMaster was on his way out as part of a broader staff shakeup were totally and completely wrong.

John Bolton on: North Korea, Russia, bombing Iran and Iraq War John Bolton said on Thursday that his past policy statements are "behind me" and that, after taking over next month as President Donald Trump's national security adviser, "The important thing is what the President says and the advice I give him."

John Bolton hits 'munchkin' for leaks President Trump's incoming national security adviser, John Bolton, told Fox News that foreign leaders can't be open in conversation if "some munchkin in the Executive branch" is leaking talking points with the president.

President Trump shakes up legal team President Donald Trump's lead lawyer, John Dowd, has resigned from the President's personal legal team handling the response to the Russia investigation. CNN's Ryan Nobles reports.

Analysis: 9 takeaways from Karen McDougal's interview Former Playboy model Karen McDougal dropped several bombshell allegations in her sit-down with Anderson Cooper to discuss -- for the first time on TV -- her alleged 10-month affair with Donald Trump before he became President.

McDougal on photo with Melania: I tried to keep my distance Former Playboy model Karen McDougal describes meeting Melania Trump in an exclusive interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper.