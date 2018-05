A CNN crew witnessed the explosive demolition of tunnels and a metal foundry at the testing ground North Korea destroyed at least three nuclear tunnels, observation buildings, a metal foundry and living quarters at its Punggye-ri nuclear test site on Thursday, in a process observed by invited international journalists.

North Korea warns of nuclear showdown A North Korean official has lashed out at US Vice President Mike Pence and said Pyongyang is ready for a nuclear showdown if dialogue with the United States fails.

Trump team praises brutal North Korean leader President Donald Trump changes tone on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. CNN's Brian Todd reports.

Pentagon's damning assessment of Kim regime made public With the proposed June 12 summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the balance, the Pentagon has made public a damning assessment of Kim's regime that concludes its primary function is to ensure "perpetual Kim family rule" at the expense of the well-being of the North Korean people.

North Korea official: Pence a political dummy North Korea's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Choe Son Hui lashed out at Vice President Mike Pence calling him a "political dummy" after Pence's remarks threatening North Korea. CNN's Ivan Watson reports.

'We will know next week about Singapore,' Trump says President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that further clarity about his upcoming summit with Kim Jong Un would come next week.

Undocumented immigrant shot and killed by border patrol officer. Bystander says person killed was a woman An undocumented immigrant was shot and killed Wednesday by a US Customs and Border Protection officer in Rio Bravo, Texas, according to a CBP news release.

Trump says Democrats are 'sticking up for MS-13' President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of defending violent gang members, his latest attack on his political opponents who he says champion weak immigration laws that endanger the country.

Analysis: Clapper did NOT say what Trump keeps saying he said On Tuesday, James Clapper, the former Director of National Intelligence, went on "The View" -- weird, right? -- to talk about President Donald Trump and the intelligence community.