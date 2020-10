Mark Meadows says the US isn't 'going to control' the pandemic, as cases surge nationally and nearly 225,000 Americans have died from the virus White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Sunday that the US is "not going to control" the coronavirus pandemic, as cases surge across the country and nearly 225,000 Americans have died from the virus.

US reports second highest day of cases a day after breaking the all-time record • Fauci says findings on a potential coronavirus vaccine are expected by early December • A proposed visa rule threatens to expel about 12,000 doctors working in the US

Harris responds to Meadows: White House is admitting defeat Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris responds to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows saying in an interview with CNN that the US is "not going to control" the coronavirus pandemic, as cases surge across the country.

Fauci says findings on a vaccine are expected by early December Experts will know by early December whether a potential coronavirus vaccine is safe and effective, but widespread availability will probably not happen until next year, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday.

Some doctors fighting the pandemic now have another thing to worry about For months Dr. Jinendra Satiya has faced fears on the front lines of a deadly pandemic, treating coronavirus patients.

King: That was the peak of the Covid-19 surge. We passed it As President Trump continues to say the US is turning the corner in the coronavirus pandemic, no state has reported fewer Covid-19 cases this week than last week. CNN's John King breaks down the numbers.

At least 5 people in Pence's orbit, including chief of staff, test positive for coronavirus • Analysis: Trump denies Covid surge even as virus spreads among Pence advisers • Live updates: Pence and his wife test negative for Covid-19 Sunday morning

