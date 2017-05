President-Elect Macron: 'Everyone told us it was impossible but they didn't know France' The 2017 French presidential election comes to a head on Sunday as voters make their final choice: far-right candidate Marine Le Pen or her independent centrist rival Emmanuel Macron. Get the latest developments below.

How Emmanuel Macron won the French presidency Emmanuel Macron will become France's next president, according to exit estimates compiled by Elabe for CNN's French affiliate BFM. CNN's Melissa Bell explains how he achieved that.

Opinion: Why Macron's victory is reassuring ... and yet not Here's the way Western democracies are supposed to work. Populist parties -- the ones that offer incendiary, crowd-pleasing answers -- belong on the fringes. Elections are fought between mainstream parties, which are big coalitions of idealists and pragmatists, reflecting well-structured social and economic interests. The outcome is decided by voters, not by foreign interference.

Macron's marriage proves politics is different in France Here's the simple love story of 15 year-old boy meets much older drama teacher in high school and eventually falls in love. His parents can't keep them apart, so years later the mother of three eventually divorces her husband and marries her former student. They flourish and then he runs for president when he's 39 […]

Brigitte Trogneux: From Macron's teacher to France's first lady The relationship between French President-Elect Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux has captivated the world.

GOP congressman: 'Nobody dies because they don't have access to health care' House Republicans took a massive political risk this week: They passed unpopular legislation to reform and replace the Affordable Care Act with no sense of how much it would cost or how many Americans it would (or won't) cover. Or whether the Senate will even act on it.

Opinion: Democrats, don't get too giddy about 2018 Gamblers are likely betting on Democrats to do quite well in the 2018 midterm elections.