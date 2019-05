The President has ambitious plans that hinge on his negotiating partners agreeing to utter capitulation President Donald Trump's ambitious plans to fix the immigration system, forge Middle East peace and coax Iran to the table might work -- but only if his negotiating partners agree to utter capitulation.

Trump unveils new (likely doomed) immigration plan President Donald Trump announced a broad plan to reform border security and legal immigration during a speech on Thursday afternoon, calling for changes that would favor young, educated immigrants instead of those with family ties to the US.

Anderson Cooper left dumbfounded by Sarah Sanders' answer CNN's Anderson Cooper looks at why President Trump's proposal to overhaul border security and legal immigration left out key components.

For Southern Republicans, Trump's tariffs make for awkward politics In the halls of the Capitol these days, Republican lawmakers from Southern states aren't exactly eager to talk about the President's trade war with China.

The truth about Trump's immigration proposal The Toronto Star's Daniel Dale separates fact from fiction in Trump's new immigration proposal.

Administration's uneven handling of Iran intelligence leaves some in Congress fuming Republican Sen. Jim Risch of Idaho, who chairs the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has been briefed by the Trump administration about the escalating tensions with Iran.

Trump's irritation with top aides grows over Iran strategy President Donald Trump has become irritated at an emerging impression his hawkish national security advisers are marching him closer to war with Iran despite his isolationist tendencies, according to people familiar with the matter.

Memos detail Michael Flynn's cooperation with Mueller Less redacted versions of memos released Thursday from the court record in Michael Flynn's criminal case reveal more details of Flynn's cooperation with special counsel Robert Mueller.

Congressman: Information in Flynn memos is very explosive Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) tells CNN's Wolf Blitzer the information contained in less redacted versions of memos in Michael Flynn's criminal case supports the need for release of the full report from special counsel Robert Mueller.