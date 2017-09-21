Greenpeace boards ship in bid to halt delivery of UK-bound VW diesel cars

By Costas Pitas LONDON (Reuters) – Greenpeace activists boarded a ship arriving in Britain on Thursday to stop the delivery of more than 1,000 Volkswagen cars from Germany while others sought to immobilise vehicles at a port in anti-diesel protests. VW admitted cheating diesel emissions tests in 2015, triggering political and consumer pressure that has caused a slump in sales of diesel cars in major markets, with governments announcing plans to ban vehicles powered by conventional combustion engines. Greenpeace said its volunteers had boarded the ship in the Thames Estuary in an attempt to stop it unloading at the port of Sheerness in the southeast of England.

Source:: Yahoo