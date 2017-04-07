Greece cedes to reform demands to snap bailout impasse

US LAUNCHES MISSILES ON SYRIAN AIR BASE The United States launched a military strike Thursday on a Syrian government target in retaliation for their chemical weapons attack on civilians earlier in the week.

UN ambassador says missile strikes on Syria were 'fully justified' BREAKING NEWS: US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley warned Friday that the US "is prepared to do more" in response to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime.

Reaction to the US strike The United States launched a military strike Friday on a Syrian government target in retaliation for the country's chemical weapons attack on civilians earlier in the week. Here's the latest:

Populist supporters abandon Trump after air strike While much of the world is applauding President Donald Trump's decision to strike a Syrian airbase in retaliation for a chemical weapons attack against civilians, right-wing populist supporters at home and abroad are criticizing the move and distancing themselves from him.

Footage shows aftermath of US strike Footage shows the immediate aftermath of the US missile strike on a Syrian airbase

Ex-Obama aide: What are we signing on for? Taking targeted military action this evening is a step that probably felt powerful to Trump. It shows action, force, military strength.The problem remains: what is next?

See US warships launch the cruise missiles On Thursday evening, President Trump ordered a military strike on Syria in the wake of the chemical weapons attack on civilians.

Did Russia try to destroy chem attack evidence? The US is investigating whether Russia was involved in the chemical attack in Syria that prompted President Donald Trump to launch the first direct military assault against the Assad regime.

Russia says it will beef up Assad's air defenses Russian President Vladimir Putin has denounced the US strike against a Syrian government airbase as "aggression against a sovereign state in violation of the norms of international law."