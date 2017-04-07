Greece cedes to reform demands to snap bailout impasse

Greece gave in and accepted a tough set of reforms with its eurozone creditors on Friday in hopes of unlocking bailout cash in time to avert a looming debt default. Eurozone finance ministers meeting in the Maltese capital of Valletta said Athens agreed in principle to the new reforms and technical teams would visit Greece as soon as possible to seal the deal. “The big blocks have now been sorted out and now we just have the final stretch,” Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem said after the talks.
Source:: Yahoo