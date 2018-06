The President also reportedly said that the EU is worse for the US on trade than China is President Donald Trump told French President Emmanuel Macron in April that the European Union is worse than China on trade during a conversation that portended the tense end to this year's G7 summit.

Kudlow on Trudeau: This was a sophomoric political play President Donald Trump's top economic adviser Larry Kudlow says Trump pulled out of backing the G7 communique in reaction to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's statement criticizing the United States.

US trade adviser: 'There's a special place in hell' for Trudeau Peter Navarro, a trade adviser to President Donald Trump, escalated the White House's rebuke of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, calling him weak and dishonest on Sunday.

Opinion: The realization has finally dawned that Trump does not respond to reason From somewhere above 31,000 feet, heading to his North Korean summit in Singapore, Donald Trump pitched a hand grenade into this weekend's G-7 meeting of the world's leading democracies.

Trudeau: Canadians will not be pushed around Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians will not be pushed around when it comes to trade during a press conference at the G7 Summit.

You can destroy trust with 280 characters, German official says France and Germany have criticized President Donald Trump for threatening to pull the United States out of a joint statement with key G7 allies.

Trump's improvisation faces decades of North Korean preparation Donald Trump's gut-check negotiating style and fragile patience face a supreme test in his summit with Kim Jong Un of North Korea, a nation that long ago mastered the diplomacy of delay, obfuscation and illusory promises of disarmament.

North Korea says it will discuss denuclearization and peace with the US North Korea said Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump will discuss "denuclearization" and "durable peace" on the Korean peninsula during their upcoming summit.