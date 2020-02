Patient in California did not have the travel history or exposure to another patient to be infected, CDC says A resident of Solano County, California, who has novel coronavirus might be the first example in the country of "community spread," a situation in which the patient did not have "relevant travel history or exposure to another known patient," the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

Trump appoints Pence. HHS boss says 'I'm still chairman' Health and Human Services Secretary Alexander Azar stressed that he was still in charge of the task force addressing the novel coronavirus following President Donald Trump's announcement that Vice President Mike Pence would lead US efforts to battle the outbreak.

Trump fires back at Pelosi and Schumer's claim: How stupid During a news conference to discuss the coronavirus threat to the US, President Donald Trump criticized Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.

The best defense against coronavirus As an infectious disease physician and medical microbiologist who has successfully treated patients with Ebola virus disease in the US, I am being asked a lot of questions about the new coronavirus, Covid-19.

Coronavirus lockdown turns Disney parks into ghost towns Restrictions from the novel coronavirus mean that two major Disney theme parks have had to temporarily shut down. The pain isn't limited to Disney, it also extends to the surrounding businesses in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China. CNN's David Culver reports from Shanghai.

Trump takes a victory lap early on in coronavirus fight President Donald Trump wants America to know he's doing a great job in keeping out the novel coronavirus, in a victory lap that could look premature if his own experts are correct in their more somber forecasts.

How the virus spread through a religious group in South Korea Illness was never accepted as a valid reason to miss services at the Shincheonji religious group, says former member Duhyen Kim.