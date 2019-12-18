GOP leader Kevin McCarthy carefully avoids saying whether Trump 'did anything wrong'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) would rather not answer this question.As the House gathered Wednesday to vote on the two articles of impeachment levied against President Trump, CNN’s Dana Bash had a question for McCarthy: “Did [Trump] do anything wrong?” But despite asking McCarthy for a yes or no several times, Bash never got an answer.”Do you think [Trump] bears any responsibility? Do you think he did anything wrong…?” Bash asked regarding the president’s phone call with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky or other conduct described by career officials. “He did nothing that rises to level of impeachment,” McCarthy said, avoiding the question. “But he did some things that trouble you?” Bash asked again, and McCarthy quickly spun away.After McCarthy went off on some of his Democratic colleagues, Bash tried again: “Did the president do anything wrong?” McCarthy again said “he did nothing to be impeached,” and when Bash told him to “take away impeachment,” McCarthy exasperatedly claimed “that’s not the question” and verged off again.> .@DanaBashCNN: “Do you think [Trump] bears any responsibility??@GOPLeader: “He did nothing that rises to the level of impeachment.” > // > Bash: “You don’t want to say that it upsets you? > McCarthy: “It upsets me that we’d be here today because someone is upset.” pic.twitter.com/A1QwFWyfR3> > — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) December 18, 2019The House is set to further debate the articles of impeachment vote on Wednesday, with two votes on the articles expected at the end of the day.More stories from theweek.com Democrats are sleepwalking into a Biden disaster Wait — did liberals actually think they’d remove Trump from office? The Trump impeachment’s failure before launch

