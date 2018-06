Bombastic conservative Corey Stewart won the Republican Senate nomination in Virginia Corey Stewart, the bombastic conservative who built his public image on championing Confederate symbols, will win the Republican Senate nomination in Virginia, CNN projects.

Candidate who admitted to domestic abuse wins SC primary A congressional candidate in South Carolina who admitted to abusing his ex-wife 45 years ago and lost all support from national and state Democrats has won his Democratic primary, CNN projects.

Democrats holding onto hope for the House CNN's Chris Cillizza breaks down the midterm elections, explaining how Democrats can still angle for a majority after 2018. Subscribe to "The Point with Chris Cillizza"

Trump critic Mark Sanford will not finish first in SC GOP primary Rep. Mark Sanford, a South Carolina Republican who's a critic of President Donald Trump, will not finish first in his primary, CNN projects.

Democratic women win big in key Virginia House primaries The year of women continues.

Macedonia reaches name change deal with Greece If you're planning to travel to Macedonia to see its beautiful scenery and historic destinations, it might be good to check the exact name of the country before you leave.

GOP leadership secures deal to put off immigration rebellion Republicans leaders late Tuesday night managed to pull together a long-awaited immigration agreement that satisfied both moderates and conservatives in their ranks, just moments before a self-imposed but significant deadline expired for a moderate-led insurrection on the issue.

Puerto Rico releases records of deaths since Maria The Puerto Rican government on Tuesday released to CNN and another news organization a database of information on all deaths that occurred after Hurricane Maria, which pummeled this US commonwealth on September 20.

Rose McGowan indicted on felony drug charge A grand jury in Virginia indicted actress and activist Rose McGowan Monday on one felony count of cocaine possession, according to online court records in Loudoun County, Virginia.