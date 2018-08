The President pleads with evangelical leaders for help, saying the midterms are 'a referendum on your religion' President Donald Trump, facing scrutiny for hush money payments to a porn star and a former Playboy model, pleaded with evangelical leaders for political help during closed-door remarks on Monday, warning of dire consequences to their congregations should Republicans lose in November's midterm elections.

These Senate candidates are embracing Trump GOP candidates are echoing President Trump leading up to Arizona's Senate primary election that will pick a Republican nominee for the seat currently held by Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), who is retiring.

Arizona's largest county to petition to keep polls open later The top elections official in Arizona's most populous county said he will petition to extend voting hours in the primary election Tuesday, after a contractor failed to set up voting machines across the county's more than 500 precincts, delaying voting at several dozen polling locations.

Analysis: Democrats just handed Bernie Sanders a largely symbolic victory for what happened in 2016 Over the weekend, Democrats made what they wanted you to believe was a Very Big Change. In the wake of the 2016 Democratic primary fight between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders, the Democratic National Committee prohibited superdelegates -- elected officials and party leaders -- from voting on the first ballot at the party's convention if […]

Lindsey Graham gives a tearful tribute to John McCain Sen. Lindsey Graham took to the Senate floor Tuesday to give an emotional farewell to his friend and colleague, Sen. John McCain.

Attorney for Michael Cohen keeps changing his story on Trump Tower meeting In recent days, one of Michael Cohen's lawyers has repeatedly changed his account of what Cohen knew about President Donald Trump's involvement in a controversial meeting during the 2016 campaign.

Chris Cuomo: Trump looked like a loser CNN's Chris Cuomo blasts President Donald Trump for his response to Sen. John McCain's death.