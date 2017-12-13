Google opens AI centre in China as competition heats up

Even as Trump moderated his public remarks, finger pointing was in full swing As a cold morning broke at the White House on Wednesday, questions mounted about who was to blame for the remarkable loss of Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore.

Measuring the 'Alabama earthquake': How Jones won Doug Jones became the first Democrat to win a statewide office in Alabama since 2008, defeating Republican Roy Moore, 49.9% to 48.4%, in a special election Tuesday to fill the Senate seat held by Jeff Sessions before he became Donald Trump's Attorney General. Democrats haven't won a Senate race in Alabama since 1992, back when […]

Analysis: The Senate is now very much in play in 2018 Doug Jones' stunning victory in Alabama on Tuesday night sent a very clear signal heading into the 2018 election: No Republican Senate seat is safe.

Trump downplays a stinging loss President Donald Trump is waking to a self-inflicted political disaster Wednesday morning that even he could not chalk up to fake news, after Republican Roy Moore crashed to defeat in the Alabama Senate race.

Black voters turned out for Doug Jones Black voters in Alabama -- particularly black women -- voted overwhelmingly in favor of Democrat Doug Jones, according to exit poll data.

Roy Moore unwilling to concede: 'It's not over' Judge Roy Moore addresses his supporters after losing to Democrat Doug Jones in Alabama's Senate election.

Jake Tapper leaves Moore spokesman speechless CNN's Jake Tapper fact checks Roy Moore campaign spokesman Ted Crockett, who inaccurately claimed that a Christian Bible must, by law, be used when being sworn into office.

Republicans in House and Senate strike a deal on tax bill House and Senate Republicans have struck a tentative deal on a tax bill Wednesday, a major step in ensuring the GOP majority is on its way to deliver an overhaul of the US tax system by the holidays.

Tweet leads USA Today to say Trump's not fit to clean toilets USA Today isn't known for its blistering op-eds. Which makes the one the paper's editorial board just published on President Donald Trump all the more savage.