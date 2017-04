MS-13 street gang is first to be labeled a 'transnational criminal organization' by US President Donald Trump and his top immigration enforcers have begun to focus their attention on the deadly MS-13 gang, saying the administration's hardline immigration policies are focused on stopping its spread in the US.

Trump: Get MS-13 the hell out of here During the NRA Leadership Forum, President Donald Trump promised to go after gang members and cartels, while protecting freedoms of law-abiding Americans.

Deportation rate slows under Trump President Donald Trump has made cracking down on illegal immigration a centerpiece of his administration -- but so far his administration is deporting fewer people than his predecessor.

Trump: Don't worry, we'll build the wall While speaking at the NRA Leadership Forum, President Donald Trump said his proposed border wall will be built, no matter the cost.

An Indian woman explores the NRA convention Guns are not a part of the culture of my homeland, except perhaps for the occasional Bollywood movie in which the bad guy meets his demise staring down the wrong end of a barrel.

Melania Trump finds her way First lady Melania Trump spent part of her Friday crafting at the Children's National Health System in Washington, working with the children as they colored a floral coloring sheet with a pink marker and bonding with one girl who was celebrating a birthday.

N.Korea missile explodes after launch North Korea on Saturday launched a missile that landed in the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, a US official tells CNN.

N.Korea's chilling mock attack on US North Korea escalates its aggressive rhetoric against the United States. CNN's Will Ripley reports from Pyongyang, North Korea.