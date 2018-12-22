Goldman Sachs CEO defends bank in 1MDB scandal

As lawmakers battle over funding Trump's border wall, 420,000 federal employees could be expected to work without pay and others will be furloughed While negotiations continue in Congress to reach a deal to avert a partial government shutdown, there is virtually no chance a vote will happen Friday night -- all but assuring there will be a government shutdown at midnight.

Who is affected by a partial shutdown? CNN's Tom Foreman breaks down who is affected by a federal government partial shutdown.

Trump unveils new border barrier (with spikes) President Trump tweeted a design of a steel slat barrier that he proposes instead of a wall at the border to rally Senate Democrats to change their position ahead of a potential government shutdown.

Trump lashed out at Whitaker after explosive Cohen revelations President Donald Trump has at least twice in the past few weeks vented to his acting attorney general, angered by federal prosecutors who referenced the President's actions in crimes his former lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

FBI criticizes GOP chairman for Christmas Eve document deadline The FBI is pushing back on outgoing House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte's demand that the bureau finish reviewing more than 3,000 pages of closed-door interview transcripts by Christmas Eve after the documents were provided to the FBI earlier this week.

With new law, Ohio bans common abortion procedure A bill that would ban the most common abortion method used in the second trimester of pregnancy was signed into law Friday by Ohio Gov. John Kasich.

Toobin: An embarrassment for Trump CNN's Jeffrey Toobin reacts to the Supreme Court's ruling that upholds a federal judge's order blocking the Trump administration's new asylum restrictions.

Supreme Court upholds block on Trump's asylum ban The Supreme Court on Friday upheld a federal judge's order blocking the Trump administration's new asylum restrictions.