Rudy Giuliani says special counsel Mueller has agreed to narrow the scope of a potential interview with President Trump from five topics to two Rudy Giuliani said Friday that special counsel Robert Mueller has agreed to narrow the scope of a potential interview with President Donald Trump from five topics to two.

Giuliani defends 'stormtroopers' comments about FBI Rudy Giuliani on Friday stood by his belief that the FBI agents who raided President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen home, office and hotel room last month were "stormtroopers."

Giuliani questions whether there was FBI informant in campaign Rudy Giuliani, who is representing President Donald Trump in the Russia investigation, said Friday he doesn't know for sure if the FBI had an informant in the Trump campaign.

Cuomo presses Giuliani on claim about 'informants' In an interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo, the newest member of President Trump's legal team Rudy Giuliani said that the Trump team has been told that there were two government informants embedded in the Trump campaign.

Mueller has a lot of options besides indicting Trump. Here they are Rudy Giuliani's assertion to CNN this week that President Donald Trump can't be indicted by the special counsel, and thus can't face a subpoena, banks on a series of internal Justice Department policies.

Giuliani: Trump told Mueller he wasn't FBI pick In an interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo, the newest member of President Trump's legal team Rudy Giuliani said that President Trump told Robert Mueller he wouldn't get the position as FBI director days before Rosenstein hired him as special counsel.

Man yelling about Trump opens fire at President's golf resort near Miami One person is in custody after police responded to a call of shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami, authorities said. "No known victims at this point," the Doral Police Department tweeted.

Which is the greatest 'witch hunt' in US political history? President Donald Trump is irate, again, about special counsel Robert Mueller, and complaining about the yearlong "witch hunt" he feels is out to get him.

Trump to bar abortions at facilities receiving federal family funds President Donald Trump's administration plans to propose a new rule Friday that would bar abortions at facilities receiving federal family planning funds, according to two people familiar with the plans -- a move aimed squarely at Planned Parenthood, which accepts some federal money for non-abortion services.