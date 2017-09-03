Gloves come off in Kenya ahead of new presidential vote

Sparks were flying in Kenya on Sunday as the main rival of President Uhuru Kenyatta called for the ousting of members of the country’s election commission, likening them to “hyenas”, while judges slammed “veiled threats” by the president after the shock annulment of his re-election victory. Raila Odinga, who will now get another shot against Kenyatta in an election to be held within two months, said he had no faith in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), and called for its members to be expelled from Kenya. “Those IEBC thieves must go.

Source:: Yahoo