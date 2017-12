Roy Moore in 2011: Getting rid of amendments after 10th would 'eliminate many problems' Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore appeared on a conspiracy-driven radio show twice in 2011, where he told the hosts in an interview that getting rid of constitutional amendments after the Tenth Amendment would 'eliminate many problems' in the way the US government is structured.

Jones to robocall Shelby's slam on Moore Alabama Democratic Senate candidate Doug Jones' campaign will roll out a statewide robocall on Monday quoting Republican Sen. Richard Shelby's emphatic criticisms of Republican candidate Roy Moore in a CNN interview Sunday, a senior campaign official has told the network.

Jones does marathon get-out-the-vote effort The race to the finish for Alabama's special Senate election was a tale of two campaigns on Sunday, with Democratic candidate Doug Jones barnstorming the state while his Republican opponent, Roy Moore, largely stayed quiet.

Hear Trump's robocall for Moore President Donald Trump recorded a robocall in support of Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore.

Roy Moore says he never molested anyone Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denied that he has ever molested anyone and repeated that he has never met the women who have accused of him sexual assault in an interview with "The Voice of Alabama Politics" on Sunday.

Fox News outrage against Mueller hits wrong target Outrage! That's what we saw from some Fox News on-air personalities this past week. So why the Fox freak-out? Simple: Robert Mueller's investigation.

FBI email: Sessions wasn't required to disclose foreign contacts for security clearance A newly released document shows that the FBI told an aide to Attorney General Jeff Sessions that Sessions wasn't required to disclose foreign contacts that occurred in the course of carrying out his government duties when he was a senator.

Rep. Schiff: Evidence of Russian collusion is damning Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) says the signs of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign are damning.

UN Ambassador Haley cites 'will of American people' on Jerusalem decision US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Sunday cited "the will of the American people" in defending President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and move the US Embassy there.