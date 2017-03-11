Germany shuts down shopping mall over attack threat

Trump takes down 'The Sheriff of Wall Street' Preet Bharara has reached that lofty pantheon of fame where it seems everyone knows him by just his first name.

'I did not resign. Moments ago I was fired.' The high-profile US attorney for Manhattan, Preet Bharara, has indicated he will not submit a letter of resignation as requested by the Trump administration Friday -- placing the President in the position of having to fire him in a public standoff, sources tell CNN.

Joni Sledge of musical group Sister Sledge dies Joni Sledge, a founding member of the vocal group Sister Sledge, died at age 60 on Friday, according to a statement from the band.

Intruder enters grounds wearing backpack Sources say that an intruder was arrested on White House grounds during a time when President Trump was in the residence. CNN's Ryan Nobles reports.

Intruder arrested near White House entrance A man carrying a backpack was arrested Friday night after breaching security at the White House complex and was discovered by a Secret Service officer by the south entrance to the executive residence, officials said.

Anger mounts over dismissal of 46 US attorneys Attorney General Jeff Sessions has asked for the resignations of 46 US attorneys, igniting anger from officials who were given no warning about their dismissal.

President Trump says suspect was disturbed, praises Secret Service President Donald Trump said Saturday that the suspect in the White House intrusion Friday night was disturbed, calling it a sad situation and saying he appreciates the work of the Secret Service.

Trump's tendency to blame outside forces could destabilize his own government When Donald Trump was trailing in public opinion polls leading up to Election Day 2016, he had a ready answer for why he was losing -- the system was rigged against him. He didn't offer any proof, but "this election is rigged" turned into a ready applause line at rallies.

GOP lawmaker disapproves of Obamacare replacement in current form California Rep. Darrell Issa faced an often critical crowd at his town hall meeting Saturday over his position on repealing the Affordable Care Act.