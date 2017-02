Trump just got checked and balanced The rapid halting of President Donald Trump's immigration order has given him his first exposure to the limits on his presidential power.

Trump rips federal judge in tweet CNN's Michael Smerconish sounds off on President Donald Trump's tweet that rips federal judge James L. Robart for halting immigration travel ban.

Next steps in the legal battle over the travel ban It has been less than 24 hours since a federal judge brought the enforcement of President Donald Trump's travel ban to a screeching halt -- and the legal battle over the ruling has only just begun.

Schumer: Trump's attacks raise bar for Gorsuch nomination President Donald Trump on Saturday again attacked a sitting federal judge whose decision he disliked, criticizing Judge James Robart, a George W. Bush appointee who temporarily stopped his controversial travel ban Friday night.

Opinion: Trump's most bone-chilling tweet On Saturday morning, President Donald Trump may have unleashed his most bone-chilling tweet -- at least to those who believe the United States should not become a Trump-led dictatorship. And I don't make that comment simply to be provocative or without giving it a great deal of thought. Our democracy is far more fragile than […]

How Trump is using Obama as a security blanket President Donald Trump spent months running against Barack Obama's leadership style, faulting him for being "weak and ineffective" on Iran, lacking of focus the "real" job numbers and inability to combat ISIS because he was the group's "founder."

Refugee groups cautiously optimistic after ruling For the second weekend in a row, nonprofits tasked with welcoming refugees to the United States are reacting to a sudden, major shift in the policies that govern their work.

Baby caught in travel ban can head to US for surgery An Iranian infant with a heart defect is entangled in President Trump's immigration ban -- and her extended family in Oregon is on an urgent mission to get her to the US for critical surgery.