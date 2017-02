Trump's Sweden comment raises questions President Donald Trump's reference to "what's happening last night in Sweden" during a Saturday rally in Florida raised questions in Sweden and around the internet about what he really meant.

New Yorkers rally to say, 'Today I am a Muslim, too' New Yorkers by the thousand, representing myriad backgrounds and faiths, converged on Times Square on Sunday, heeding a music mogul's calls to let Muslims know their fellow Americans stood by them.

4 North Koreans sought in mysterious death of Kim Jong Nam Malaysian police are looking for four more North Korean suspects in connection with the mysterious death of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

More rain in store after 5 killed in California storms A drenched Northern California will get another round of heavy rainfall through until Tuesday, sparking flooding concerns in the region.

Iraq launches offensive to drive ISIS from Mosul Iraq has launched an operation to regain control of western Mosul from ISIS militants, Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi said Sunday.

What's in the Oscar nominees' swag bags Don't call it an Oscars gift bag.

China bans North Korean coal as tensions grow China says it will halt all coal imports from North Korea from Sunday for the rest of 2017, amid growing tensions on the Korean Peninsula following Pyongyang's most recent missile test last week.

Trump: Last night in Sweden ... President Trump's reference to "what's happening last night in Sweden" is raising many questions around the Internet.

Trump supporter: I salute a cardboard Trump Trump supporter Gene Huber spoke to CNN's Pamela Brown after President Trump invited him on stage at his Melbourne, Florida, rally.