The President's Twitter blast before Tuesday's State of Union shatters the notion he aims to heal old wounds President Donald Trump is carving new divides on immigration ahead of his State of the Union address that likely offer a more reliable guide to the year ahead than the ritual calls for national unity he is expected to issue on Tuesday night.

CNN Poll: 4 in 10 call this the worst governing of their lifetimes With a looming February 15 deadline to fund parts of the US government, few are optimistic the President and Congress will be able to reach agreement in time to prevent another partial shutdown, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS.

Pentagon will deploy approximately 3,750 US forces to the border The Pentagon announced Sunday approximately 3,750 additional U.S. forces will deploy to the southwest border to provide additional support to Customs and Border Protection.

Shelby: Bipartisan panel must listen to border security experts Republican Sen. Richard Shelby said Sunday that the bipartisan conference committee tasked with creating a deal on border security and President Donald Trump's proposed border wall will hear from Customs and Border Patrol experts this week to gain insight into what types of measures they are in need of along the Southern border.

Trump offers big hint about his next wall move President Donald Trump appeared to suggest that he will announce some kind of border wall action during next week's State of the Union address.

Opinion: What Trump can't afford to get wrong on Tuesday Every week, I offer a glimpse of the kind of intelligence assessments that are likely to come across the desk of the president of the United States, modeled on the President's Daily Briefing, or PDB, which the director of national intelligence prepares for the president almost daily.

Opinion: Speech will kick off an epic fight Trump-Pelosi fight On February 5, President Donald Trump will finally get to deliver his State of the Union address after agreeing to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's request to hold off on the speech during the 35-day government shutdown. Pelosi will certainly be sitting in the House chamber on Tuesday — right behind Trump, alongside Vice President Mike […]

The most shocking part of the racist yearbook photo It's an easy call to make, right?

Hear wife's response when Northam is asked about moonwalk During a press conference about a racist yearbook photo, Gov. Ralph Notham's wife Pam said "inappropriate circumstances" when a reporter asked the Governor if he can still moonwalk.