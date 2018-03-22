Gaza bomb suspect, two Hamas security officers killed in raid

4 things Mueller wants to hear from Trump Special counsel Robert Mueller's team has so far discussed with President Donald Trump's lawyers four main topics they want to talk about with the President.

Tapper: Trump's nastier to me than to Putin CNN's Jake Tapper recounts Donald Trump's frustration over White House leaks and outlines the President's infrequent criticism of Vladimir Putin.

Trump attorney will appeal judge's decision in Summer Zervos defamation case President Donald Trump's attorney plans to appeal a New York Supreme Court judge's decision to allow a defamation lawsuit against the President to go forward.

Analyst says Trump should worry about Zervos case Donald Trump's attorney says he intends to appeal a judge's decision to allow the defamation lawsuit against Trump to go forward. The suit was filed by former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos and alleges Trump defamed her after she publicly accused him of sexually assaulting her in 2007. CNN's Brian Todd reports.

Analysis: The real problem for Donald Trump in the 'DO NOT CONGRATULATE' story The fact that President Donald Trump either didn't read or ignored a warning in his briefing papers not to congratulate Russian President Vladimir Putin on a phone call between the two men Tuesday is a sexy story. But, it is not the real story here.

Opinion: Trump's calls should be secret, but congratulating Putin is like praising boots when they crush ants The revelation that President Donald Trump congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his, um, hard fought re-election has set off a firestorm of criticism -- from a Twitter scolding by Sen. John McCain on the right to reproach by foreign policy experts connected to former Vice-President Joe Biden on the left.