Gaza bomb suspect, two Hamas security officers killed in raid

The main suspect in a bomb attack against the Palestinian prime minister in Gaza was killed in an arrest raid on Thursday that Hamas said left two members of its security forces dead. One of chief suspect Anas Abu Koussa’s alleged accomplices in last week’s attack was also killed in the raid after Hamas, the Islamist movement that runs the Gaza Strip, launched a manhunt. The interior ministry in the Hamas-run enclave announced the deaths and said a third suspect was under arrest, but did not say what motivated Abu Koussa.
Source:: Yahoo