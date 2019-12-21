French forces kill 33 militants in Mali: Macron

The President this week secured a major trade deal, money for the border wall and Space Force, and the stock markets hit new highs Any other president than Donald Trump might just have had the best week of his career -- a pre-Christmas sleigh ride that included getting a major trade deal through Congress, getting the federal government funded (with money for his controversial border wall!) and getting the official green light for a whole new awesome-sounding branch of the military, […]

10 of 11 Iowa voters picked this Dem after debate CNN's Gary Tuchman speaks with voters in Iowa to see where they stand on 2020 candidates following 2019's final Democratic debate.

Opinion: Anti-Trump editorial is a sign of things to come The dam has broken: Some evangelical Christians are turning against Donald Trump in the immediate wake of his impeachment by the House of Representatives. This was bound to happen, as Trump is the least likely man in the known universe to support if you wish to take into account the example and teachings of Jesus. […]

Newly released emails offer more details in timeline of pause to Ukraine aid Shortly after President Donald Trump spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25, Trump's political appointees were already tasked with carrying out a freeze on security funding for Ukraine, newly released government documents show.

Rep. James Clyburn: 'I am not going to be intimidated by anybody in this White House' South Carolina Rep. James Clyburn said Saturday he is not going to be intimidated by anyone in the White House after President Donald Trump's reelection campaign falsely suggested Clyburn called for Trump's hanging.

After two years, Trump's tax cuts have failed Americans • CNN Poll: US economy receives its best ranking in nearly 20 years • There's chaos in DC, but not on Wall Street

Iowa woman said she ran over a 14-year-old girl because she 'was a Mexican,' police say An Iowa woman was charged with attempted murder after running over a 14-year-old girl, saying she did so because the teenager "was a Mexican," police said.

Two cars fall into Potomac River after Maryland-bound train derails Two freight cars fell into the Potomac River near Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, early Saturday morning when part of a Maryland-bound train derailed, according to a CSX spokesman.