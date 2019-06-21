‘Fox & Friends’ Calls Donald Trump ‘Weak,’ Tries to Goad Him Into War With Iran

Fox & FriendsThe Fox & Friends morning crew was fired up Friday morning, ditching their usual white sofa for a red-backed war room set to discuss President Trump’s last-minute abandoning of airstrikes against Iran overnight. Hosts Brian Kilmeade and Ainsley Earhardt were at odds about what the news meant. An unusually dovish Earhardt insisted Trump “knows more than we do” and that “something’s happening behind the scenes, there’s a reason he hunkered down.”Trump on Iran: We Were ‘Cocked & Loaded’ Before I Backed OutKilmeade instead seemed to goad the president, implying that his hesitance to attack Iran was a weakness. At times almost sounding like he was directly addressing the president, who is known to be a fan of the show, Kilmeade insisted that “North Korea’s watching. Turkey’s watching. Russia’s watching. China…”They then brought on a retired general who insisted that Trump was playing checkers with Iran when he should be playing chess. Earhardt repeated the Trump mantra that sanctions on Iran were working and tried to assure the audience that the president surely has a strategy. Kilmeade, clearly worked up, all but yelled at his co-host. “No! The sanctions have been in place before. This is Iran’s response to the sanctions,” he said. “Where is America’s response to Iran’s belligerence?”“They blow up four tankers and we do nothing. When they blow up our drone that costs $130 million and we do nothing. We know it’s not going to end there. So at some point, in the Middle East, no action looks like weakness, and weakness begets more attacks.”Earhardt shot back, “Just because he called it off last night doesn’t mean he’s not going to do something.”Kilmeade retorted, “It’s been seven weeks!”Steve Doocey then took on the role as the adult on the set, trying to calm down his co-hosts and, again seeming clear that he knew the president might be watching, reinforced Trump’s decision to avert what might well have been the start of a war. After John Bolton’s former chief of staff Fred Fleitz then came on and applauded the president’s attempts at de-escalation, Kilmeade got back on the warpath, quite literally. “I think by not doing something, he is doing something,” Kilmeade said. “There are consequences for nonaction and there are consequences for action. In the Middle East, nonaction is looked upon in many cases as weakness.”Doocey then disagreed, arguing that Trump did act by ordering the …read more

Source:: Yahoo