Experts say the strain is a key factor in the latest worldwide surge. Here's why it's spreading so quickly. Worldwide, there is an alarming surge in coronavirus cases -- and health experts say a key factor in this latest wave is the highly contagious Delta variant.

Atlanta students in quarantine after two staffers and a student test positive for Covid-19 More than 100 students at Atlanta's Drew Charter School have been asked to quarantine after two staff members and a student tested positive for Covid-19.

Six cruise ship passengers test positive for Covid Six guests have tested positive for Covid-19 on Royal Caribbean's Adventure of the Seas cruise ship, the cruise line confirmed Friday.

Study: Vaccination alone won't stop the rise of new variants Vaccination alone won't stop the rise of new variants and in fact could push the evolution of strains that evade their protection, researchers warned Friday.

'I'm embarrassed': Constituents react to Boebert defying rules CNN's Gary Tuchman visits a county in Northwestern Colorado where the vaccination rate is low and the Covid-19 infection rate is high. The area is represented by Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), who is in defiance of new Covid rules on Capitol Hill.

Walmart will require employees in some stores to wear masks Walmart employees are required to wear masks inside again, regardless of vaccination status, in places with "substantial or high transmission." The new policy is effective immediately, the nation's largest retailer said Friday.

Opinion: 'What a senseless, self-inflicted wound' During my final months of residency training in Florida this past spring, I lost count of how many young, healthy Covid-19 patients I cared for in the emergency room who just never imagined that they -- of all people -- could become seriously ill.

