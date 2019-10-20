Four killed as police fire on Bangladesh protesters

The DOJ says its official wouldn't have met with the President's attorney had it known some of his associates were being investigated The DOJ says its official wouldn't have met with the President's attorney had it known some of his associates were being investigated

Lindsey Graham does not rule out the possibility of Trump impeachment if new evidence emerges In another sign of the dangerous predicament facing President Donald Trump, his longtime ally Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said in an interview that aired Sunday night that he could not rule out the possibility of impeachment if new evidence emerges.

Analysis: Trump must get it together to avoid another bad week Donald Trump is under severe pressure after a disastrous run which saw his impeachment defense shredded by current and ex-officials and, most stunningly, by his own acting White House chief of staff.

Republican jitters grow over Trump in 'turning point' week Here are the stories our panel of top political reporters have on their radar, in this week's "Inside Politics" forecast.

Cooper: Trump does this when he's blocked on something CNN's Anderson Cooper breaks down President Donald Trump's response after the Supreme Court ruled a citizenship question could not be included on the 2020 census.

Former head of whistleblower program: Trump confused criminal trial with administrative procedure Former Executive Director of the Intelligence Community's Whistleblowing Program Dan Meyer says that President Donald Trump is confusing an administrative procedure with a criminal trial.

Trump's playing Russian roulette By withdrawing US troops from Syria, President Donald Trump is playing a kind of Russian roulette, entrusting dangerous players with key US national security objectives.

Tapper to Buttigieg: Why aren't Democrats standing up for Gabbard? CNN's Jake Tapper asked Democratic presidential hopeful Mayor Pete Buttigieg to weigh in on former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton suggesting that Russians are 'grooming' fellow 2020 candidate Tulsi Gabbard for a third-party run.

West is paying the price for supporting Hong Kong riots: Chinese state media Chinese state-run media has published a series of editorials and opinion pieces drawing parallels between violent protests in Hong Kong, Spain and Chile -- accusing the West of hypocrisy in its response.