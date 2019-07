A month after basking in the lavish hospitality of Queen Elizabeth II, Trump is back to telling Britain who is boss Only a month after basking in the pageantry and lavish hospitality that only Queen Elizabeth II can lay on, President Donald Trump is back to telling Britain who is boss.

Leak couldn't have come at worse time for Britain Senior British politicians have defended the country's ambassador to the US in an escalating scandal over leaked diplomatic cables that described President Donald Trump as "inept," "insecure" and "incompetent."

Cables show Darroch blasted Trump as 'incompetent' Diplomatic cables sent from the United Kingdom's ambassador to the United States back to London describe President Donald Trump as "inept," "insecure" and "incompetent," a UK government official confirmed Saturday to CNN.

Analyst: Trump damaged UK relationship, not cables CNN's Samantha Vinograd discusses the leaked diplomatic cables sent from the United Kingdom's ambassador to the United States, Kim Darroch.

Opinion: UK ambassador wrote what everyone is really thinking The leak of secret cables written by British Ambassador to the US Kim Darroch sheds new light on how diplomats representing America's closest ally view President Donald Trump. The leak is likely to further complicate the increasingly strained relationship between Trump and the UK and could affect diplomatic engagement with America more broadly.

Trump retweets fake Reagan quote about himself Trump tweets fake Ronald Reagan quote about ...Trump. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports.

Fact check: Trump promotes fake quote from obscure Twitter account President Donald Trump shared a fake quote from former Republican President Ronald Reagan on Twitter on Monday.

Trump intervenes in UK politics President Donald Trump had no qualms intervening in domestic UK politics even before he landed in Britain and he carried on throughout his visit. From criticizing the Mayor of London, to endorsing candidates for the Prime Minister job, no stone has been left unturned. CNN's Matthew Chance reports on how it could backfire.