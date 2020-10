The former vice president is in a commanding position as Trump struggles to defend must-win states Joe Biden is in a commanding position as the presidential race enters its final stretch, leading President Donald Trump in polling and fundraising and on offense to expand his pathways to victory while Trump struggles to defend must-win states.

Analysis: Trump gambles American lives with today's speech A defiant President Donald Trump will resume public events Saturday, potentially putting lives at risk once again with an afternoon speech at the White House that is expected to involve hundreds of guests just nine days after he revealed his Covid-19 diagnosis.

Commission cancels second debate between Trump and Biden The Commission on Presidential Debates on Friday canceled the second debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden after the President declined to do a virtual debate despite concerns over his Covid-19 diagnosis, organizers said.

Smerconish: There's a feeling this thing is getting away from Trump Poll after poll shows Biden with a commanding lead nationally and in battleground states. But remember how many predicted a Clinton landslide in 2016?

Analysis: Why Trump's efforts to divide the left will likely fall flat President Donald Trump seems to be trying to cause a rift between former Vice President Joe Biden and those on the left. For example, when Biden said he was not in favor of The Green New Deal at last week's debate, Trump responded, "Oh you don't? Well, that's a big statement. You just lost the […]

South Carolina Senate debate changes format after Lindsey Graham refuses to take Covid-19 test • Miami presidential debate canceled after Trump rejects virtual appearance • Opinion: Republicans start to distance from Trump

Opinion: Republicans start to distance from Trump The fever may be starting to break. Donald Trump has held his party in line with bullying tactics and the white-hot love of the conservative populist base.

Barr restrained on right-wing domestic terrorism • New details emerge about plot to kidnap Michigan governor • Trump's law-and-order mantra goes missing in wake of domestic terror plot against Democratic governor

US records its third consecutive day of more than 50,000 coronavirus cases • US coronavirus deaths could approach 400,000 by February, model predicts