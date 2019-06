The Office of Special Counsel said the White House adviser erred by 'disparaging Democratic presidential candidates while speaking in her official capacity' • George Conway: Trump sends 'invitation to commence impeachment proceedings'

Read: OSC Letter recommending Kellyanne Conway removal from White House post A federal agency recommended Thursday that White House adviser Kellyanne Conway be removed from federal service, arguing she violated the Hatch Act on a number of occasions.

This is the law Conway is accused of violating CNN White House reporter Sarah Westwood describes what the Hatch Act means.

Read: White House letter to Office of Special Counsel on Conway The White House responded Thursday to the US office of Special Counsel's recommendation to remove White House adviser Kellyanne Conway from federal service for violating the Hatch Act on numerous occasions.

George Conway: Trump sends 'invitation to commence impeachment proceedings' Conservative lawyer George Conway, the husband of top White House aide Kellyanne Conway, and former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal said Wednesday that a brief filed by President Donald Trump's lawyers represents an "invitation to commence impeachment proceedings."

Analysis: Now we know the secret of Kellyanne Conway's success in the Trump White House It's h-a-r-d to survive very long in the Trump White House. The President is a hugely judgmental man who also happens to be incredibly mercurial; people he loves today may be people he hates -- or at least distrusts -- tomorrow. Like, literally.

Trump tries damage control after offer to spies • Trump's GOP allies privately cringe at dirt comments • Analysis: The 24 most bonkers lines from Donald Trump's ABC interview

US Navy spotted an unexploded mine attached to one of the attacked ships, official says • Breaking: Pompeo, without offering evidence, blames Iran for Gulf tanker attacks

She was rejected from nearly all the colleges she applied to. Her case may go to SCOTUS Applying to college can make any high school senior feel like he or she is pleading a case before a judge and jury -- but one former Washington, DC, prep school student is trying to get her college woes heard by the Supreme Court.