Analysis: The FBI just raided Michael Cohen's office. Whoa. The FBI raided the law office of Donald Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen on Monday, seizing records that are related to several topics, including payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Cohen has been called Trump's mini-me He's known as the President's longtime personal attorney. But he has been called Donald Trump's Capo. His mini-me. His pitbull.

Panel debates no-knock warrant on Michael Cohen CNN Law Enforcement Analyst Josh Campbell pushes back on former Trump campaign strategist David Urban's claims that armed no-knock warrants are only reserved for bad guys with guns.

Stormy Daniels: I wouldn't have signed nondisclosure pact if I knew Trump wasn't signing Stormy Daniels, the porn star who alleges to have had an affair with Donald Trump in 2006, said in a new court filing Monday that she would not have signed a hush agreement in 2016 had she known that Trump himself was not a party to it.

Avenatti: Trump shot himself in foot Attorney for Stormy Daniels Michael Avenatti says President Donald Trump's denial that he knew anything about a payment his attorney Michael Cohen made to Daniels is a "damaging" admission.

Trump: 'Major decision' on Syria in next 48 hours President Donald Trump strongly condemned the "atrocious" chemical weapons attack in Syria during a Cabinet meeting at the White House Monday afternoon and said a decision on US action would be made over the next 24-48 hours.

Nikki Haley tells UN: Only a monster does this United States ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley addresses the suspected chemical attack in Syria during a UN Security Council meeting.