The 41-year-old Broadway actor, who had admirers across the world rooting for his recovery, battled the disease for 95 days, his wife says Nick Cordero, a Broadway actor who had admirers across the world rallying for his recovery, has died after a battle with Covid-19, according to his wife, Amanda Kloots.

Man in famous 9/11 photo dies of Covid-19, his family says A man seen in a famous photo of New Yorkers fleeing from the 9/11 collapse of the World Trade Center's south tower has passed away due to Covid-19, his family told CNN.

As Florida sets records for Covid-19 cases, health authorities often fail to do contact tracing When Shaila Rivera and her new husband returned home from their honeymoon and tested positive for Covid-19, they expected a phone call from their local health authorities in Florida asking for a list of people they'd been near so that contact tracing could begin.

Florida topped 200,000 coronavirus cases as nation marked a different July 4th • 'Crystal clear' that drunk people can't socially distance, UK police officer as pubs reopen • Google Maps releases new features to help people navigate coronavirus hot spots

Video shows packed pool and water park despite warnings Video from a water park in Wisconsin, and parties in Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, and Diamond Lake, Michigan, shows large groups of people celebrating the Fourth of July holiday despite warnings from health officials that such gatherings would likely lead to an increase in coronavirus cases. CNN's Polo Sandoval reports.

Georgia Tech won't require students to wear masks on campus. Faculty aren't happy Over 750 faculty at Georgia Tech signed a letter to the University System of Georgia's Board of Regents saying that the school's plan to reopen campus without facemask requirements is dangerous and not based on science.

GOP governor: I opened the bars too soon Crowds continue to pack bars around the US as coronavirus continues to spread. CNN's Brian Todd reports.

As Trump gaslights America about coronavirus, Republicans face a critical choice • FDA chief refuses to say whether Trump's remark is true or false • Analysis: When Trump's own medical advisers refuse to correct his misleading claim, the coronavirus trust gap grows