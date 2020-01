Anti-government protesters took to the streets after Tehran admitted it mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane Anti-government protesters took to the streets of Iran Saturday after Tehran admitted that it mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet, killing 176 people.

Christiane Amanpour: The crisis between the US and Iran is far from over This new decade's consequential first weeks began with the United States openly targeting and killing a foreign military leader for the first time since World War II. They ended with the tragic, unintended cost of conflict -- Iran admitting it mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet, killing all 176 people on board.

Expert breaks down shocking details of how plane went down Aviation expert David Soucie discusses the deadly plane crash in Iran that killed 176 people, including a new video just into CNN appearing to show a missile colliding with an object in the air. Watch "Full Circle" weeknights at 5 p.m. ET.

Trump's shifting stories on Soleimani strike is raising huge doubts A week after the US killed Iran's second most powerful official, spiking tensions in the region and triggering fears of war, the Trump administration continues to present conflicting justifications for the deadly Reaper drone strike and clashing narratives about what has followed.

New video shows moment airliner crashes in Iran Surveillance footage shows the moment a Ukrainian airliner crashed just after takeoff outside of Tehran.

Opinion: What motivated Iran to come clean After three days of vehement denials, Iran admitted that it mistakenly shot down a civilian airliner hours after it launched a missile attack on US troops in Iraq to retaliate against the US killing of Quds Force leader Qasem Soleimani.

