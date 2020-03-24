For Moscow's quarantined, 100,000 cameras are watching

The White House and Senate leaders struck a major deal early Wednesday morning to jolt the economy struggling from the coronavirus pandemic Alerts | Newsletter | Podcast | Send questions and stories

Official: Anyone who was in New York should self-quarantine

Fauci weighs in: See what he thinks about Trump's timeline President Trump said he wants the nation "opened up and just raring to go by Easter". Infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, gives his take at the coronavirus task force briefing.

Hotspots: How coronavirus cases are growing around the US March came in with a sickness and will go out with a surge.

CNN reporter: 'Unimaginable' scenes in central London CNN's Nick Paton Walsh reports from central London after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed the most stringent social restrictions on the British public since the end of the Second World War.

US officials say China is lying about coronavirus origins President Donald Trump says he has declared war on the coronavirus in an effort to contain the outbreak and its economic impact here at home, but on the world stage, his administration is engaged in another battle as the US and China fight to shape the narrative about the pandemic's origins.

Analysis: Trump's hope for an Easter reopening clashes with reality