Footage emerges of moment American Airlines plane burst into flames

Dramatic footage has been released of the moment when a plane was engulfed in flames shortly before taking off Chicago last October. Miraculously nobody was seriously hurt when the right-hand side of the American Airlines caught fire. The blaze started when the plane, a Boeing 767, blew a tire shortly before take off on a flight to Miami. Within seconds part of the plane was in flames after debris smashed through fuel lines to one of the engines. The pilot aborted the takeoff and terrified passengers fled for safety, with some seen dragging their luggage across the grass verge by the runway. Heavy smoke can be seen coming from an American Airlines Boeing 767 after it burst into flames at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. Emergency escape chutes were deployed and the 161 passengers and nine crew were evacuated two minutes and 21 seconds after the plane had come to a complete stop. Video posted online at the time showed passengers coming down an emergency slide, and running away from the tarmac as black smoke billowed from the plane. It is estimated that more than 2,000 gallons of fuel escaped, turning one of the wings into a fireball. The footage, obtained by the US broadcaster, NBC, captures the moment when the plane caught fire and the scene as it unfolded as fire trucks rushed to the scene. Passengers flee American Airlines plane after catching fire during take-off 00:27

Source:: Yahoo