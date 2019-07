The 16 soldiers were arrested in dramatic fashion during a battalion formation in Camp Pendleton, California Sixteen US Marines were arrested Thursday for alleged involvement in various illegal activities ranging from human smuggling to drug-related offenses, according to a statement from the Marine Corps.

CNN reporter explains charges Marines are facing Sixteen US Marines were arrested for alleged involvement in various illegal activities ranging from human smuggling to drug-related offenses, according to a statement from the Marine Corps. CNN's Barbara Starr reports.

Marines charged with smuggling immigrants into the US Two US Marines are accused of smuggling Mexican immigrants into the United States, according to court documents.

Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher sentenced to reduction in rank and partial pay Navy SEAL team leader Eddie Gallagher will be demoted in rank and his pay will be reduced for posing for a photo with a dead ISIS prisoner, a jury decided Wednesday.

Canadian government agrees to pay a nearly $1 billion settlement for claims of sexual misconduct in the armed forces The Canadian government has agreed to pay a nearly $1 billion settlement to members of the Armed Forces and Department of National Defense who allege widespread sexual misconduct.

US Army recruiter arrested in sexual exploitation of minor case A U.S. Army recruiter living in the Denver area was arrested on suspicion of felony internet exploitation of a child and felony internet luring, authorities said Tuesday.

Army rejects Bowe Bergdahl's appeal accusing Trump of unlawfully influencing his case President Donald Trump's comments deriding Bowe Bergdahl throughout his repatriation and trial did not constitute unlawful command influence, an Army appeals court found in a ruling released Tuesday.

Treasury pick Monica Crowley spread Obama smears: 'Can he be both loyal to Islam and loyal to the United States?' President Donald Trump's pick for the top spokeswoman job at the Treasury Department repeatedly spread conspiracy theories that suggested then-President Barack Obama was secretly a Muslim who was sympathetic to America's enemies.