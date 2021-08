The cards, shipped from Shenzhen, China, come with a CDC logo on the top. But typos, spelling errors and poor translations make the counterfeits easy to spot. US Customs and Border Protection officers in Memphis, Tennessee, have seized thousands of fake Covid-19 vaccination cards so far this year.

'Vaccine passports' are taking off. How to prove your Covid-19 vaccination status on your phone Vaccination against Covid-19 is increasingly becoming a ticket of entry into restaurants, gyms and indoor performances -- or all of the above, if you're a New York City resident.

'I have news for the governor': Doctor reacts to Ron DeSantis' Covid-19 comments Dr. Jonathan Reiner reacts to Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis calling Covid-19 precautions to "medical authoritarianism."

Opinion: The blunt truth about what comes next with Covid-19 The unrelenting Covid-19 pandemic is now well into its fourth wave. Although more than half of the United States is fully vaccinated, the wildly contagious Delta variant is causing trouble throughout the country, with some areas seeing more daily infections than ever before.

Brown calls out GOP lawmakers spreading disinformation CNN's Pamela Brown calls out GOP lawmakers for using their platforms to spread Covid-19 disinformation.

The South is starting to look ominous, expert says The US remains among nations with the highest rate of new Covid-19 cases, driven mostly by a surge in the South, where many states are lagging in getting people vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Some Americans can now get another Covid vaccine dose. Here's what could come next Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses.

'If the Taliban find me, they will kill me and my family,' says abandoned Afghan interpreter • LIVE UPDATES: Afghanistan's fourth-largest city falls to the Taliban • Biden to deploy 1,000 more troops to Afghanistan • CNN reporter enters US base captured by the Taliban. See what she found