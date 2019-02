Key allies demand Gov. Ralph Northam's resignation, excoriating him for appearing in a racist yearbook photo A series of prominent Democrats demanded Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's resignation on Friday, excoriating him for appearing in a racist yearbook photo showing one person dressed in blackface and another in the KKK's signature white hood and robes.

Governor confirms he's in racist photo A medical school yearbook page of Virginia Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam shows a photograph of two people, one in blackface and one in a KKK hood and robe.

Don Lemon: I wish we didn't have to talk about this again CNN's Don Lemon reacts to a medical school yearbook page of Virginia Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, showing a photograph of two people, one in blackface and one in a KKK hood and robe.

Richmond Times-Dispatch calls on Northam to resign The Richmond Times-Dispatch, the primary daily newspaper in Virginia's capital city, is calling on Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam to resign following the emergence of a racist yearbook photo he appeared in during his time in medical school.

A politician resigned just last week over blackface photo controversy Florida Secretary of State Michael Ertel resigned, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' office confirmed, on the same day that photos of him in blackface at a party nearly 15 years ago were publicly revealed.

Opinion: Northam's yearbook page reveals much more than a young man's mistake The revelation that Virginia's Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam appeared either in blackface or dressed in the hooded robe and uniform of a Ku Klux Klansman in his 1984 medical school yearbook, coming at the start of Black History Month, has produced national controversy and calls for the governor's resignation by Democrats and Republicans.

Russia says it's suspending INF nuclear missile treaty Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Moscow's suspension of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty on Saturday, according to the Kremlin's official website.

Trump returns to Mar-a-Lago He described it almost like monastic seclusion: a month-long self-exile in the White House with only armed guards as company.

Supreme Court blocks Louisiana abortion law Justice Samuel Alito late Friday temporarily blocked a Louisiana abortion law from going into effect as scheduled on Monday.