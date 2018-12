The President announced an apparently impulsive decision that shook the world, showed little sign of nuanced consideration and confounded top advisers President Donald Trump once famously said he knew more about ISIS than US generals do. Now he wants to prove it.

Sr. admin official: 'A mistake of colossal proportions' Seated at the head of his Situation Room conference table, President Donald Trump was adamant: American troops must come home from Syria. He had just announced as much to a crowd in Ohio. The assembled military and national security advisers told him the move was rash and unwise. So he gave them six months.

Sen. Graham: 'Fake news' to say ISIS defeated Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) blasts the decision to withdraw troops from Syria, saying President Trump's declaration that ISIS has been defeated is "fake news."

Trump's Syria withdrawal hurts Netanyahu and US reputation, Israelis say Senior political and military figures in Israel have sharply criticized the US announcement of a military withdrawal from Syria.

Fareed Zakaria: Syria decision feels like Bush moment CNN's Fareed Zakaria says President Trump's decision to remove troops from Syria feels worse than the moment former President George W. Bush announced the end of major combat operations in Iraq.

Opinion: Trump's bizarre decision on Syria The ever-unpredictable President Donald Trump has ordered the withdrawal of the 2,000 US ground troops in Syria who are training local forces to fight ISIS, according to a US defense official who spoke to CNN.

Opinion: The walls are closing in on Trump It's easy to understand why President Donald Trump is tweeting so frantically, slapping away at the shadows that encircle him ever more closely. The events of Tuesday alone add even more tension to the President and the country's ongoing drama.

Trump's pick for attorney general told DOJ in memo that firing Comey isn't obstruction of justice Former Attorney General William "Bill" Barr, President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Justice Department, reached a decisive and controversial conclusion on Trump's interactions with ex-FBI Director James Comey: They would not constitute obstruction of justice, according to sources familiar with a newly revealed June 2018 memo to senior Justice officials.

Senate passes stop-gap funding bill in effort to avert government shutdown The Senate passed a stop-gap spending bill on Wednesday night in an effort to keep the government funded and prevent a partial shutdown at the end of the week.