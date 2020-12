Woman who was among the first in the US to get Pfizer's vaccine talks about how she's feeling A critical care nurse was the first person in New York and among the first people in the United States to get a shot of the coronavirus vaccine authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration.

New York City may face possible full pause as coronavirus cases rise, mayor says • The first Americans will get vaccinated today • It will take months before everyday people get the shots • Trump says he halted plan to immediately vaccinate White House staffers • Pfizer CEO says company on track to manufacture 1.3 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses globally next year

See first Covid-19 vaccine given to a NY health care worker New York state vaccinated their first health care worker during a livestream organized by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine was administered to critical care nurse Sandra who shared a message of hope after the injection.

US nears 300K coronavirus deaths Eleven months after the earliest recorded case of coronavirus in the United States, medical workers are preparing to give the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, with deliveries set to arrive at administration sites from around 8 a.m. ET Monday.

Pfizer CEO explains why he hasn't received vaccine yet Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla speaks with CNN's Sanjay Gupta as the company prepares to roll out doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines in the US.

New variant of Covid-19 identified in UK, minister says, as London heads back into strict lockdown A new variant of Covid-19 has been identified in the southeast of England, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Monday, as he announced that London would return to a strict lockdown this week, after coronavirus cases there soared.

It will take months before everyday people get the shots Some Americans should receive the first Covid-19 vaccine as soon as Monday, providing a glimmer of hope nearly a year into the worsening pandemic.

Yes, a Covid-19 vaccine has arrived. But here's what NOT to do The country's first Covid-19 vaccines could be administered as soon as Monday, after the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine received green lights from the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.