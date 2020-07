At least five US states report a record number of new cases as experts warn the 'perfect storm' for another coronavirus spike is coming • Analysis: Trump's anti-mask crusade is coming back to bite him • Opinion: Dr. Fauci's wake-up call to my med school class • McDonald's hits pause on reopening dining rooms as coronavirus cases rise

Herman Cain is receiving treatment for coronavirus Former 2012 Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain is receiving treatment for coronavirus at an Atlanta-area hospital, according to a statement posted to his Twitter account.

Young people in Alabama are running disturbing Covid-19 competitions, official says Some young people in Alabama are throwing Covid-19 parties, a disturbing competition where people who have coronavirus attend and the first person to get infected receives a payout, local officials said.

Hundreds at 'pong fest' party exposed to coronavirus, officials say About 300 teens were exposed to Covid-19 at a "pong fest" party in Lakeway, Texas, on June 20, local officials say.

Brooke Baldwin brought to tears by colleague's harrowing story CNN's Brooke Baldwin shares a story from her friend and coworker Chelsea McGinnis, who recently delivered premature twins but can't take them home because of coronavirus.

'Absolutely ridiculous': Mayor threatened after mask mandate Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas describes receiving a death threat and racist text messages after mandating the use of face coverings while in public.

He posted his regrets over attending a party. The next day, he died of coronavirus • Florida marks case record as July Fourth weekend approaches • Opinion: Dr. Fauci's wake-up call to my med school class