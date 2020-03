Multiple US states issue stay-at-home orders. Italy calls out its military to enforce lockdowns after hundreds die within 24 hours. Get info: Alerts | Newsletter | Podcast | Catch up Be involved: Send your questions and stories

In the US: Number of cases surpasses 18,000

'Never seen anything like it': Dr. Gupta stunned by what happened at Trump briefing President Trump made false claims about possible treatments for the coronavirus, and expert Dr. Anthony Fauci had to tamp down optimism about the treatments at a press conference.

Coronavirus symptoms: A list and when to seek help What are the telling signs that you may have the novel coronavirus, also known as Covid-19?

Watch: Trump denies shortage of tests. See Fauci's answer President Donald Trump told reporters there was not a wide-spread shortage of coronavirus tests in the US. Later in the White House briefing, top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said in reality the US is behind on testing capabilities because many Americans don't have easy access to tests.

Containment: Empty shelves and unemployment become reality America is coming to a halt while authorities race to slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Trump attacks reporter after being asked for message to worried Americans In an extraordinary exchange on Friday, President Donald Trump viciously attacked an NBC News reporter who asked what his message would be to Americans who are frightened by the coronavirus pandemic that is spreading across the country.

Hear John King blast Trump's 'B.S. attack' President Trump gets into a heated exchange after a reporter asks him what he wants to say to scared Americans during a coronavirus press briefing.