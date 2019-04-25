Find out why people love these $9 iPhone cases so much

The former President has not endorsed his old running mate, but he didn't get in the way of his 2020 bid There may be no endorsement, but this time, Barack Obama didn't try to talk Joe Biden out of running for president.

See Trump's tweet welcoming Biden to the race President Donald Trump tweeted in response to Democratic candidate Joe Biden's announcement that he is entering the 2020 presidential race.

Analysis: Biden is running, but he's not the No. 1 Democrat Bernie Sanders has been running for president for the last four-ish years straight. In the wake of his closer-than-expected primary loss to Hillary Clinton in 2016, Sanders kept his massive grassroots organization active and made sure anyone and everyone knew that he wasn't done with this whole "national politics" thing.

Reporter to Biden: Why won't Obama endorse you? Former Vice President Joe Biden answers questions from reporters after announcing his 2020 presidential campaign.

Analysis: Biden's biggest immediate weakness might surprise you Joe Biden is (finally) running for president. And while he is a clear top-tier candidate, he's got issues to deal with from his age (he's 76) to his centrist approach to policy. But it's possible that none of those things are the biggest immediate problem facing the early days of his campaign.

Ana Navarro: Joe Biden is normal. That sounds really good to me Joe Biden is finally making it official. He is set to announce Thursday that he is running to be the Democratic nominee for President.

Home state allies, moderates in Congress quickly endorse Biden Joe Biden quickly picked up a string of endorsements from Democratic lawmakers Thursday after he formally launched his 2020 presidential campaign, with home state allies as well as moderates expressing enthusiasm in a carefully orchestrated rollout timed to the former vice president's entry into a crowded 2020 field.

Trump sent 3 tweets on Mueller. He got (at least) 6 facts wrong. President Donald Trump has been, even by his own lofty standards, on a bit of a Twitter bender over the last week or so -- simultaneously rejoicing in the fact that he was not charged in the Mueller report and angry at all of his critics for their unwillingness to drop the so-called "witch hunt."

Trump transition staffer explains why Mueller report convinced him to favor impeachment A former Trump transition team staffer is calling for impeachment of President Donald Trump after reading special counsel Robert Mueller's report, arguing there is "more than enough here to get that started."