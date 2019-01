A Venezuelan military attache in the US says he's breaking from Maduro and backing self-proclaimed acting president Guaido In the face of mounting calls for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to hold new elections, a prominent member of the embattled leader's ruling party delivered a blunt message Saturday to world leaders not on his side: "Go to hell."

Report: Bank of England blocks Maduro's $1.2B gold withdrawal The Bank of England has blocked Nicolas Maduro's officials from withdrawing $1.2 billion worth of gold, Bloomberg reported, dealing a further blow to the embattled Venezuelan President as he tries to salvage his authority.

Opinion: Here's how Venezuela can achieve a peaceful resolution to the crisis Events in Venezuela may be heading toward a catastrophic conflict. Venezuelan society is deeply divided between President Nicolas Maduro and his supporters, backed by the military, versus an opposition led by self-declared president, Juan Guaido, leader of the National Assembly.

US special envoy for Venezuela has long, controversial history in Latin America The Trump administration's new special envoy on the Venezuelan political crisis is well known in Latin American circles -- from his guilty plea for withholding information about the Iran-Contra affair to his attempt to discredit accounts of the massacre of nearly 1,000 people by a US-trained military battalion in El Salvador.

Understanding Venezuela's political crisis Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro broke all diplomatic relations with the US on January 23. Here's a look at what got Venezuela to this point.

Pompeo: Russia should 'change their way' of thinking about Venezuela US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Saturday he hopes the Russians will stop supporting Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro amid the South American nation's ongoing political crisis.

Venezuela's self-declared acting president makes overture to military The man who proclaimed himself acting Venezuelan president -- in open rebellion to President Nicolas Maduro's regime -- called on the nation's military Friday to work with him.

