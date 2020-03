The market and President Trump got their wish today when the Federal Reserve cut interest rates because of coronavirus fears. The Fed might not be done. The stock market -- and President Trump -- really wanted the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates as soon as possible because of concerns about coronavirus. Everybody got their wish.

Big swings: Dow tumbles 700 points after the Fed's move Stocks went on a wild ride Tuesday after the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates by a half-point to help insulate the US economy from the global coronavirus outbreak.

Emergency move: Fed announces biggest rate cut since 2008 The Federal Reserve slashed interest rates by half a percentage point on Tuesday.

Impact: Iconic festivals that attract millions canceled Japan's iconic cherry blossom festivals which attract millions of people every year have been canceled due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. CNN's Will Ripley reports from the Meguro River in Tokyo where the empty cherry-blossom-lined river bank is rarely seen.

Uncharted territory: WHO chief issues a stark warning The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said that public health officials are operating in "unchartered territory" as they combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 90,000 people across 73 countries and territories as of Monday evening.

The future: Here is how 3 other infectious outbreaks ended It has been more than a month since the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus a public health emergency of international concern. Since the outbreak began, there have been more than 90,000 cases of the virus worldwide and more than 3,100 deaths from it.

Opinion: I'm an emergency doctor. I expect to get coronavirus I wholeheartedly agree with those experts who go beyond the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and are now calling Covid-19 a pandemic. With evidence of sustained person-to-person transmission on multiple continents, it's time to stop focusing on containment and work instead to harden our domestic healthcare infrastructure.