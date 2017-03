In executive order Tuesday, Trump will dramatically alter US approach to climate change President Donald Trump will sign a sweeping executive order Tuesday at the Environmental Protection Agency, which looks to curb the federal government's enforcement of climate regulations by putting American jobs above addressing climate change.

Trump: House panel should investigate Clinton, not me President Donald Trump re-upped his complaints about former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's ties to Russia in a set of tweets Monday night.

White House wants $1 billion for 62 miles of border wall The Trump administration wants the first $1 billion of border wall funding to cover 62 miles -- including replacing some existing fencing along the southern border.

Trump stock market rally in jeopardy Wall Street no longer believes President Trump's agenda is a slam dunk. The Dow is on track for an eighth down day in a row, the longest streak since 2011.

Kushner's meeting with Russian banker draws scrutiny The Russian banker who met with Jared Kushner in December has deep ties to the Russian government and was appointed to his job by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's growing influence When President Donald Trump left the confines of the White House Saturday night -- in the wake of his humiliating health care setback just the day before -- he headed to a place of comfort: A table for three at BLT Prime in his own hotel, joined by his daughter Ivanka, and his son-in-law, Jared […]

There's a Russian storm over Trump's struggling presidency The darkening storm over Russia is now looming over President Donald Trump's innermost circle.

Schiff wants Nunes to recuse himself from Russia investigation Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Russia investigation, called on House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes to recuse himself from the investigation in a stunning split between the two top investigators.

Opinion: Devin Nunes should step down Opponents of President Donald Trump are eager to slap a set of handcuffs on House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes for his alleged "late night" visit to a secure intelligence facility (known in the intelligence community as a "skiff") within the White House complex, followed shortly thereafter by a meeting with the President.