The Biden administration releases intel that finds bin Salman approved the operation that killed Khashoggi Read the report

CNN's Kaitlan Collins: This is a damning report The US intelligence report on the murder of Jamal Khashoggi says that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was responsible, saying he approved the operation to capture or kill Khashoggi. "We base this assessment on the Crown Prince's control of decision-making in the Kingdom, the direct involvement of a key adviser and members of […]

Analysis: Saudis experience downside of betting on Trumps In diplomacy, as in physics, every action has an equal and opposite reaction. Saudi Arabia is experiencing the downside of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's decision to bet the farm on the Trump family.

Biden called Saudi King before release of Khashoggi report President Joe Biden spoke with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on Thursday ahead of the release of a long-awaited US intelligence report on the killing of Saudi insider turned dissident Jamal Khashoggi.

Biden administration pauses arms sales to Saudi Arabia and UAE The Biden administration has paused arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as it conducts a wider review of agreements worth billions of dollars made by the Trump administration, sources familiar with the matter told CNN Wednesday.

